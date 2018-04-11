McDonald’s taps New Era to create limited edition cap, celebrating 50 years of the Big Mac

New Era Cap, headquartered in Buffalo, is typically known for its strong allegiances with professional sports organization. But those hyper familiar with New Era also know that the company teams up with all sorts of heavy hitting players in myriad industries. For example, the Downtown New Era store currently stocks some pretty tight Black Panther caps (Marvel).
Aside from brandishing images from mega films on its lids, New Era also embarks upon some interesting collaborative ventures, such as its latest gig with McDonald’s.
McDonald’s has collaborated with New Era to come up with a signature cap as a way to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac. According to HypeBeast.com, the commemorative release will be limited to 1000 pieces. “The joint cap with New Era is predominantly black, with embroidered detailing including the iconic golden arches and a special 50th anniversary Big Mac logo.”
The McDonald’s-New Era mash-up was one of two orchestrated by the American fast food company. The second was a collaboration with G-SHOCK to create a custom limited edition branded watch (and case).
Along with the two collaborative merchandise releases, McDonald’s is also bottling and selling its special Big Mac sauce, much to the joy of everyone that once learned the song that starts like this: two all beef patties, special sauce…
Check out the cap and watch will release, along with the special sauce, via Japanese retailer Rakuten’s on April 14.
Photos: McDonalds