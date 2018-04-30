Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

May is Buffalo Bike Month!

0 Comments

Buffalo Bike Month is due to kick off tomorrow morning (Tuesday, May 1 |7am-9am) with a Free Breakfast at LaSalle Station (Buffalo Metro Rail – 3030 Main Street), hosted by GObike Buffalo, Reddy Bikeshare, and University Heights Collaborative (see Facebook event).

From there, the rest of the month is packed with all sorts of bicycle friendly events, bike to work/school group rides, advocacy events, tours, and even the SkyRide. Following are some of the events/activities that folks can look forward to, which can be found by viewing the GObike Buffalo monthly calendar:

  • Campus Cycling Collective (CCC) Tuesday Night Group Rides
  • Dare to Repair Café: Bicycle Edition
  • Slow Roll Buffalo Season Opener
  • East Side Bike Club Group Rides
  • Bike breakfasts
  • CycloFemme Road Ride
  • Explore Buffalo Bicycle Tours: Silo Spin
  • FTW (femme/trans/women) Flat-Fix Clinic
  • The Ride for Missing Children
  • SkyRide 2018

Buffalo Bike Month is open to everyone. People are encouraged to partake in group cycling activities, or to start their own bike-related events, rides, traditions, etc.

“Whether it’s for a day, a week or all month long, take the Bike to Work Week Pledge at buffalobybike.com and commit to commuting by bike during May — you’ll be entered to win some cool swag, such as an annual family pass to Explore Buffalo! Go the extra mile and participate in the Bike Month Challenge. Check in at biking events throughout Buffalo (full schedule will be available at buffalobybike.com) during May for the chance to win our grand prize — a new bike, courtesy of our friends at Campus Wheelworks!” – GObike Buffalo

#BikeBFLO 

Lead image: Bike to Work Week Pledge – Reddy Bikeshare

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments