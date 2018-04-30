May is Buffalo Bike Month!

Buffalo Bike Month is due to kick off tomorrow morning (Tuesday, May 1 |7am-9am) with a Free Breakfast at LaSalle Station (Buffalo Metro Rail – 3030 Main Street), hosted by GObike Buffalo, Reddy Bikeshare, and University Heights Collaborative (see Facebook event).

From there, the rest of the month is packed with all sorts of bicycle friendly events, bike to work/school group rides, advocacy events, tours, and even the SkyRide. Following are some of the events/activities that folks can look forward to, which can be found by viewing the GObike Buffalo monthly calendar:

Campus Cycling Collective (CCC) Tuesday Night Group Rides

Dare to Repair Café: Bicycle Edition

Slow Roll Buffalo Season Opener

East Side Bike Club Group Rides

Bike breakfasts

CycloFemme Road Ride

Explore Buffalo Bicycle Tours: Silo Spin

FTW (femme/trans/women) Flat-Fix Clinic

The Ride for Missing Children

SkyRide 2018

Buffalo Bike Month is open to everyone. People are encouraged to partake in group cycling activities, or to start their own bike-related events, rides, traditions, etc.

“Whether it’s for a day, a week or all month long, take the Bike to Work Week Pledge at buffalobybike.com and commit to commuting by bike during May — you’ll be entered to win some cool swag, such as an annual family pass to Explore Buffalo! Go the extra mile and participate in the Bike Month Challenge. Check in at biking events throughout Buffalo (full schedule will be available at buffalobybike.com) during May for the chance to win our grand prize — a new bike, courtesy of our friends at Campus Wheelworks!” – GObike Buffalo

#BikeBFLO

Lead image: Bike to Work Week Pledge – Reddy Bikeshare