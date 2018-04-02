Manaung Sushi to Open in Rand Building

Downtown Buffalo is getting some more sushi. Manaung Sushi is coming to 14 Lafayette Square, in the Rand Building. To be honest, this is the perfect location for a new sushi joint. Recently, my wife and I have been spending a lot of time at Sato Brew Pub, right around the corner (in the Dun Building). Downtown is where Kuniyuki “Kuni” Sato got his start (owner of Kuni’s) when he first came to Buffalo to work at Saki’s, in the Guaranty Building.

When Kuni opened his own place on Elmwood, it left downtown barren of sushi. Then Seabar opened up, which is great, but that’s all the Japanese food that we’ve seen, until Sato Brew Pub recently opened. So this is great news. Not only will we be getting some more sushi (this time Burmese style – black rice sushi from the sounds of it), we’re also seeing a new restaurant location unfold in a beautiful setting, overlooking Lafayette Square.

Manaung is a city in Rakhine State, Myanmar – formerly Burma.

I always thought that the former Oshun space would have been a killer sushi restaurant, but this location also makes me very happy. With Public Espresso‘s new corner location within The Hotel @ The Lafayette, the Garden Grille and Bar at the Hilton Garden Inn, and a number of other interesting developments around the square, we’re beginning to see some real restaurant density.

According to the owner of Manaung Sushi (salad bar/hot bar/grab ‘n go), this is a brand new business, that should be open in about a month’s time.