Malibu Leads the Way by Banning Single Use Plastic

Last week, Delaware North took a big step by starting to eliminate plastic straws from its establishments. That’s great news. What’s even better news is the decision for cities to implement similar measures. All cities need to take the issue of banning single-use plastic straws, stirrers, utensils, to heart. To do that, ordinances must be passed, which means that government officials must get get onboard with the movement.

In what might seem like a surprise, one of the most forward thinking cities leading the way by banning single use plastic is Malibu, California. The Malibu City Council recently voted to ban plastic straws, stirrers, utensils, because they were continually showing up on ocean shores during beach sweeps.

NPR has the story of Malibu’s desicion to ditch single use plastic. According to NPR, restaurant owners in the ocean side city are figuring out suitable replacements, because they must switch over by June 1. Without the ban, these establishments would be continuing to adhere to the ‘business as usual’ mantra, without a care in the world, or for the world.

Even before it moved to ban single use plastic utensils, Malibu banned plastic bags and foam containers. Now, businesses must use reusable and biodegradable products, because it’s the law. Malibu set the precedent for other cities to enact sweeping enviro-standards. The NPR article points to Seattle, Davis, San Luis Obispo, Florida, Miami, and Fort Myers, as other cities that are banning a range of single use plastics.

Once again, kudos to Delaware North for leading the way locally. As we celebrate the earth this weekend, with our own cleanups, we must now look to our own local and regional leaders to step up and join this critical earth-friendly movement.

In Buffalo, most people use plastic bags and straws without a care in the world. It’s simply got to change, and people are not going to do it for themselves – that much is clear.

Photo: clarita