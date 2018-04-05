A wonderful little consignment boutique has opened on East Delavan. Owners Janaine Gates and Michelle Matthews are not only business partners, they are also family – Janaine is Michelle’s niece. The two opened Maasai Consignment Boutique on March 1 after spending years dreaming about the venture. Both women have “an eye” for attractive, gently used merchandise. They told me that they travel as far as they need, to find all of the goods, much of which is on consignment*. But they also hit up a lot of estate sales, looking for antiques and vintage wares, including mirrors, furniture, and intriguing odds and ends.

What is especially endearing about this joint venture is that the two women made a pact to open the store in their own neighborhood, thus bucking the trend of businesses moving out. “There are no more furniture stores around here,” they told me. “The owner of the building believed in us. He could have rented the space to a liquor store, but instead he held out for us. We are blessed to have this storefront. After sitting vacant for a while, we got to work cleaning it up, from the floors to the new sign out front, which we made ourselves. Residents in the neighborhood are so excited to see us here. There’s nowhere else to shop for furniture – Rent-A-Centers are too expensive, but most of the time people don’t have a choice, because there’s nothing else around.”

Janaine and Michelle say that Maasai is a gift, and that it is “our season”. It’s not just their time, or season… they look at the store as a way to bring the community back. According to the shop owners, “There’s never a bad day. We come from humble beginnings. We’re helping ourselves, but we’re also helping the community. We’re repurposing these items, and we’re giving purpose to our lives, and to our neighborhood.”

Not only have Janaine and Michelle breathed life back into the building, they have planted a flag at the same time. And they’ve done it on a street that has no commercial density. But that didn’t deter them. In fact, it drove them harder to establish the business, because they have faith.

When I walked into their boutique, earlier today, it felt as if it had been there for years. I also bonded right away with the entrepreneurs, who were outwardly welcoming and gracious. Maasai is not only a fantastic shop, the owners are absolutely precious. They care about their business, the community, and each individual customer.

The next time that you’re heading down East Delavan, keep an eye open for Maasai. It’s a lot of fun to browse, and the owners will make you feel like you’ve come home. Amen to that.

*People looking to do consignment at Maasai can expect to get a 50/50 split with the owners.

Maasai Consignment Boutique | 208 East Delavan | Buffalo NY | 716-322-5696 | Facebook | Send images of pieces looking to consign t0 maasaieCB@gmail.com