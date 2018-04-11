Larkin Express Logistics Opens Delaware Avenue Headquarters

Larkin Express Logistics has opened the doors on its full-scale freight brokerage that offers transportation and logistics services across a wide range of industries in North America. The company is investing nearly $700,000 at its 737 Delaware Avenue location and will create up to 53 new full-time jobs over the next five years. Larkin Express connects shippers with a network of pre-qualified local, regional, and national carriers.
Empire State Development has offered up to $300,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits, which are tied to job creation commitments, to encourage Larkin Express Logistics to locate in Buffalo.
Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Howard Zemsky said, “In deciding to launch its logistics business in Buffalo, Larkin Express is the latest company choosing to locate and create jobs in Western New York, where it will join a growing number of businesses that benefit from the region’s talented workforce, affordable real estate, and supportive business community.”
Don De Laria, president of Larkin Express Logistics, said, “Our competitive advantage is the people we hire, which was a major draw to the Buffalo Niagara region. Our research prior to choosing Buffalo spoke highly of the local work ethic. Now we’re seeing it firsthand as we ramp up hiring. Empire State Development, Invest Buffalo Niagara and the entire business community in Buffalo have been so welcoming and helpful, it’s truly incredible.”
Larkin Express Logistics connects shippers to temperature controlled, flatbed, heavy-haul and other vehicles ideally equipped to get the job done efficiently. Its location in Buffalo is ideal for facilitating cross border transport needs. The company is currently hiring business development, account management, and carrier operations staff.
Invest Buffalo Niagara, the nonprofit, privately-funded economic development organization representing the eight counties of Western New York, provided services and project management to help facilitate Larkin Express Logistics locating in the city.