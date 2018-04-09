Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Landmark it Wright!

Can you believe that in this day and age, Frank Lloyd Wright’s architectural creations are still at risk? This past January, a non-landmarked FLW building in Whitefish, MT was demolished, even though there was a valiant attempt made to save the structure. It is because of these actions, and others like it, that Buffalo’s Young Preservationists (BYP) is organizing a “Landmark it Wright!” event at Common Council Chambers (13th floor of City Hall) on Tuesday, April 10, at 2 pm. At the event, they are telling Common Council members that “this long-overdue landmark application needs to be approved!”

By doing this, BYP intends to “preserve for all time” a couple of local FLW structures, by securing them Landmark status. The buildings in question are the Walter Davidson House and the William Heath House. While these two buildings are not at risk of being demolished, BYP wants to ensure that they are never in jeopardy at the hands of an imbalanced property owner, as was recently witnessed in Whitefish. 

BYP is asking that supporters of landmarking these two FLW buildings show up and support the effort. Attendees to Tuesday’s gathering will get a free “Vote for Frank” button. 

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

