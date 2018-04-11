Kornerstone Coffee opening in Larkinville

Back in August of 2014, NorthBuffalo.org posted a fun article on a local niche coffee roaster by the name of Kornerstone Coffee that was making a mark upon the regional farmers’ market scene. At the time, Kornerstone Coffee was also offering a home delivery service, which was rapidly growing.
Kornerstone Coffee began as a coffee bean distributor in 1999, meeting their customers at various outdoor markets.
This particular coffee venture began when owner/operator Jamie DiNero purchased Kornerstone Coffee from her employers back in 2010. Soon after, Jamie transitioned Kornerstone Coffee from selling/distributing coffee roasted by third party suppliers, to selling her own locally-roasted artisan coffee, crafted on the classic Diedrich roaster. In order to supplement sales from markets/event and home delivery, Jamie set out to expand the number of retail accounts that she was selling to, including eateries and cafés, which is something that she has managed to pull off. Today, retailers include Caruso’s Italian Imports, Lexington Cooperative Market, and Vidler’s 5 & 10).
A subsequent part of the expansion journey found Jamie opening Kornerstone Café & Juice Bar in East Aurora (December 2016). Now, she’s doing it again, by adding a second location in Larkinville, in the Larkin Center of Commerce. The location will be in the first floor of the Larkin Center of Commerce located at 701 Seneca.
“It was a great mid point location for Jamie’s business with her roastery located in Kenmore and her first location in East Aurora,” commented Alicia Wittman with Hunt Commercial Real Estate, who helped place Kornerstone Coffee in Larkin. “With the amazing transformation at the Larkin Center, and all of the great events in Larkinville, the location just makes sense for the building, the community and the business!”