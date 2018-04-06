Jazz is Back @ Hotel Henry in 2018

Hotel Henry could be the perfect venue for jazz. That’s what JazzBuffalo believes, as the group prepares to launch the 2018 Hotel Henry’s Jazz Concert Series. Its initial stint with the jazz series in 2017 was so successful that it was considered a no brainer to run with the series again, thus elevating the entire jazz scene in Buffalo. In recent years, the local jazz scene has been picking up, thanks to new venues such at Hotel Henry. The concert series at the hotel features “local and international award-winning jazz artists in a variety of styles of jazz.”

“We are excited to continue producing a diverse high-quality jazz experience in one of Buffalo’s most iconic cultural assets and preservation sites. Bringing affordable entertaining and world-class jazz to the community-at-large. The Hotel Henry is to be commended for opening their institution to the public to enjoy,” says Executive Director of JazzBuffalo, Tony Zambito.

Moving forward, jazz lovers will get to experience live music every 2nd Wednesday of the month beginning April 11th through November 14th of 2018. The concerts will now start at 7:30 pm instead of 7:00 pm.

The JazzBuffalo and Hotel Henry Jazz Concert Series will present the following:

April 11 – My Cousin Tone’: A Tribute To Jazz And The Great American Songbook

The 2018 Hotel Henry Jazz Concert Series begins with the popular 9-piece Jazz Ensemble – My Cousin Tone’. The band, in existence for 8 years, is noted for its’ well-rehearsed and unique arrangements by Rising Star arranger and saxophonist, Timothy Martin, and features previous JazzBuffalo Poll winner for Best Female Jazz Vocalist, Mary McMahon. The band has performed at festivals, including the Northwest Jazz Festivals and sold-out audiences at MusicalFare Theatre. For two consecutive years, the band has been recognized in the annual JazzBuffalo Poll categories as runner-ups for Best Jazz Band and Best Large Ensemble.

May 9 – El Coco: A Night Of Afro-Cuban Latin Jazz

The international Afro-Cuban Latin jazz band will feature Cuban born Michel Ferré. Currently, on tour with American singer, songwriter, producer and actress Lauryn Hill, Michel Ferré collaborated as a pianist, arranger and sound engineer for the recently released album “Nina Revisited – A Tribute to Nina Simone”, featuring Lauryn Hill, Usher, Mary J Blige among others. “El Coco” is Ferré and longtime collaborator and Cuban-born percussionist Vladimir Espinosa’s latest CD production of originals and Cuban classics in collaboration with Lázara Martínez, Armando Arce (Pututui), Edward Madariaga, Hansel Herrera, among many others. Michel currently lives in Miami with his wife and two children.

June 13 – The Beatles Jazz Quintet: A Jazz Tribute To The Beatles

The Beatles Jazz Quintet will feature some of Buffalo’s rising stars in the jazz scene displaying their creative abilities to arrange jazz scores to the music of the iconic pop group – The Beatles. The quintet, led by saxophonist Russell Carere, Jr. and saxophonist/arranger Matt Harris, will feature guest musicians as they perform such tunes as Til There Was You, Let It Be, Across The Universe, Imagine, Get Back and more well-known Beatles tunes. Including noted guest vocalist, pianist, composer, and arranger, Mark Marinaccio. The performance will also feature a specially arranged saxophone quintet of a Beatles Medley composed and arranged by Russell Carere, Sr. Carere, Sr. is a longtime member of the Amherst Saxophone Quartet and has performed and toured with a long list of entertainers including Burt Bacharach, The Spinners, Temptations, Tony Bennett, Natalie Cole, Kenny Rodgers, and with the Buffalo Philharmonic.

July 11 – Mark Marinaccio: A Jazz Tribute To Michael Jackson

A Jazz Tribute To Michael Jackson, a special production commissioned by JazzBuffalo and first performed at MusicalFare Theatre, will feature the spectacular ensemble, Mark Marinaccio and Friends. The all-star ensemble will perform newly arranged jazz compositions that draw from the repertoire of the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson. Nobody’s star burned brighter than Michael Jackson. Many of his hit songs were arranged by the jazz icon Quincy Jones and their brilliance were often overshadowed by their popularity. On this evening, hear the familiar, as well as, more obscure numbers from the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, in exciting newly minted jazz arrangements. Marinaccio is one of Buffalo’s promising pianists, composers, and arrangers. Mark has shared the bill with acts such as Average White Band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Jimmie Van Zant. He has also opened for Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Blondie, and played keyboard for 4-time Grammy-winner Deniece Williams.

August 8 – New Orleans Jazz Celebration with The Buffalo Brass Machine

The night will feature a rollicking celebration of New Orleans “Hot Jazz” made famous by Louis Armstrong and the iconic jazz city. The night will feature the brassy The Buffalo Brass Machine, which has developed a reputation regionally for their high-energy performances. Touring and playing festivals in Cleveland, Detroit, Toronto, Syracuse, and Toronto. The evening may take place outdoors, weather permitting, and feature additional “Hot Jazz” bands for a New Orleans Style celebration.

September 12 – International Jazz Recording Artists – The Philippe Lemm Trio

The internationally renowned trio has steadily earned a reputation as a jazz group invited to perform both in the United States and throughout Europe. The musicians have graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, Rockwood Music Hall in New York City, the Northwest Jazz Festival in Lewiston, NY, the Bimhuis in Amsterdam, Concert Gebouw (The Royal Concert Hall in the Netherlands), the Pori Jazz Festival in Finland, the Getxo Jazz Festival in Spain, and the prestigious North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands. The trio’s electrifying chemistry and creative re-imagination of standards, progressive rock/pop, and diversely influenced music have thrilled audiences worldwide. The concert will mark a homecoming for pianist Angelo Di Loreto, a native of Greater Buffalo. Di Loreto earned his Bachelor of Music degree in 2011 and his Master of Music degree in 2013 from the Manhattan School of Music. Angelo was a finalist in the 2012 Nottingham International Jazz Piano Competition in the United Kingdom and is a three-time ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composer Award winner.

The concerts for October and November of 2018 will be announced in the near future.

The Hotel Henry will offer a 10% discount to concert-goers for dinner at the 100 Acres Kitchens Restaurant. The concerts will take place on the 4th-floor ballroom of the hotel with the possibility of at least one concert held outdoors during the summer months.

Admission to each series jazz concert will be $15 (+ tax). Tickets are available directly on the Hotel Henry website at hotelhenry.com/jazz.