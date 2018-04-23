International & National Association of Concert Bands hosted by Buffalo Niagara Concert Band

Over the course of four days in May, the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band (BNCB) will be hosting the International & National Association of Concert Bands at the Adam’s Mark Hotel in Downtown Buffalo. In 2016, BNCB was green lighted to host the annual gathering of national and international association of concert bands. Since that time, organizers have been preparing for the big event, which will feature numerous band concerts that will be open to the public. Concert bands will be traveling from Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut, New Jersey, Perinton, NY, and Brooklyn, NY. This is the first time that the convention has ever come to Buffalo – members of BNCB are extremely excited to show off their city.

BNCB is celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and the only concert band that resides within the City Of Buffalo, will perform the complete ‘Lord of the Rings’ Symphony under the baton of the composer Johan De Meij at their performance Friday night.

The goal of the convention is to promote primarily community concert bands, which tend to be the musical backbone of many communities.

“Each performing concert band was selected by a blind audition with more than 20 submissions from 10 states with only eight bands chosen,” said Craig S. Hodnett, of BNCB. “Of those bands three are from our area. American Legion Band of the Tonawandas, Buffalo Silver Band, and the Erie County Wind Ensemble. Additionally this year for the first time there are local high school bands, also selected via a blind audition, invited to perform and work with one of the five nationally known composers-in-residence for this convention.

BNCB is a band of 80 musicians coming together year round to create live musical experiences for the Buffalo community.

2018 marks the 10 year anniversary of the BNCB, the only concert band located within the city of Buffalo. Not only is this an exciting year for this locally revered concert band, 2018 will also the be the year that put Buffalo on the map for hosting this spectacular event, which will be enjoyed by the entire community.

Forté in Buffalo

International & National Association of Concert Bands hosted by Buffalo Niagara Concert Band

Wednesday, May 2 to Saturday, May 5, 2018

6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Multiple band concerts each day

Free and open to the public

Parking is also open and free

For more information, visit BNCB at acb2018.org

Also see the listings for all of the free concerts that are open to the public