“Ink in Art” Fashion and Art Show @ The Landmark on Pearl

Join this special one-time screening of an enlightening and poignant film that explores the future of farming in America.

GRAND ISLAND, NY, March 15 — Community leaders at Grand Island Farms, Inc. are hosting a screening of the new, highly anticipated documentary Farmers For America, narrated by Mike Rowe at Grand Island High School on April 20, 2018.

Farmers For America traces the extraordinary changes coming to America’s food system as more consumers flock to farmers’ markets, embrace farm-to table lifestyles, and insist on knowing from where their food originates. This is a movie to celebrate, support and inspire America’s next generation of farmers.

In America today, the average age of a US farmer is 60 years old and in the next 12 years, half of America’s farmland is going to change hands. How do we ensure we have a support system in place for growing local farms and for educating young farmers? This enlightening film explores both the challenges young farmers face and the joys and satisfaction working in agriculture brings, while highlighting what consumers and the community can do to ensure small, family and local farms are able to thrive. A thriving local farming community brings countless economic and health benefits to the community and this film shares many of those positives in an interesting and eye-opening way.

This special community screening will be immediately followed by a panel discussion with local farmers and agriculture experts.

Grand Island Farms Inc. is a non-profit organization that recognizes the importance of a strong local farming community and gives back to the community through support of farming on Grand Island, organization of the Grand Island Farmers Market and numerous educational seminars and events in the

local community. Tickets sales will benefit GI Farms Inc. and the Grand Island High School Greenhouse Club.

Screening Date: April 20, 2018

Screening Time: Doors open 6:30pm Screening 7:00pm

Screening Location: Grand Island High School, Grand Island, NY

Admission: $5

Tickets: purchase in advance at www.grandislandfarmersmarket.com/ or

www.tickettailor.com/events/gifarms/152060/

Grand Island Farms, Inc. is a cooperative association of family-owned farm enterprises passionate about growing our businesses, reclaiming Grand Island’s rich, agricultural legacy and supporting our local community with local, fresh products.

###

If you would like more information about this screening, please call Tom Thompson at 716-773-5648, or email info@grandislandfarmersmarket.com