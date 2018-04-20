Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

“Ink in Art” Fashion and Art Show @ The Landmark on Pearl

Coming up on Saturday, April 21, Trueletta Williams (True Enterprise), Shayla Billups, and Darron L Whitsett will be hosting an art and fashion experience, complete with a live model runway, at The Landmark on Pearl (second floor).

The spectacular setting of The Landmark on Pearl for this show will allow the producers to create a fabulous arena for creatives, who are coming together to celebrate local talents involved with fashion and design.

A Beautiful night of Fashion and Art. Showcasing Art in ALL Forms.

The event will feature live fashion illustrations by artist Mark Madden, music by LilMac, henna body art by Mehandi Mahal Henna, and special guests along the way. Michelle Visa (WBLK) will be the host for the evening. 

Trueletta Williams is a tour de force when it comes to Buffalo’s emerging fashion and art scape. Come see what she and her friends have up their sleeves, at this ink, art, and fashion-driven event.

Ink in Art” Fashion and Art Show

318 Pearl Street, Buffalo, New York 14203

Show starts at 4pm – 8pm | Doors Open @ 3:45pm

Meet & Greet Cocktail Hour

Tickets Pre-Sale $25 

VIP: $50 & is good for Afterparty

Purchase tickets

See Facebook event

