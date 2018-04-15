Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Infilling: New House Proposed for Bush Street

0 Comments

A single-family home has been proposed for a vacant lot at 26 Bush Street, a dead-end road south of Amherst Street and west of Wegmans.  The 55’ x 100’ lot is former railroad right-of-way.

The one-story residence needs approval of two variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals.  One is for a 17-foot wide driveway where 12 feet is permitted and the second is for a 10-foot garage setback where 20 feet is the required minimum.

Tommaso Briatico is project architect and provides some information on the future residents:

The home owners are an elderly couple that would like to design a single level home with an attached two car garage.  By granting these two variances, the new home can be built to meet their specific needs.

The application included a site plan (that notes a two story house) but did not provide the proposed design.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments