Infilling: New House Proposed for Bush Street

A single-family home has been proposed for a vacant lot at 26 Bush Street, a dead-end road south of Amherst Street and west of Wegmans. The 55’ x 100’ lot is former railroad right-of-way.
The one-story residence needs approval of two variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals. One is for a 17-foot wide driveway where 12 feet is permitted and the second is for a 10-foot garage setback where 20 feet is the required minimum.
Tommaso Briatico is project architect and provides some information on the future residents:
The home owners are an elderly couple that would like to design a single level home with an attached two car garage. By granting these two variances, the new home can be built to meet their specific needs.
The application included a site plan (that notes a two story house) but did not provide the proposed design.