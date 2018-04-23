HOPE Haiti Fundraiser @ Marcy Casino

Haiti Outreach Pwoje Espwa (HOPE), a nonprofit organization established in Rochester in 1996, is hosting a HOPE Haiti Fundraiser at the Marcy Casino on Thursday, April 26.
HOPE has partnered with residents in the community of Borgne, Haiti, to raise funds for economic development, education, health, and water quality initiatives in the impoverished country.
The organization works alongside community leaders in Borgne, to prioritize and manage the crucial projects that help citizens to lead better lives. Funds from this year’s HOPE fundraiser will be used to purchase books for Borgne’s community library.
HOPE Haiti Fundraiser
Thursday, April 26
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Marcy Casino | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, NY 14222
Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be available along with live music. Raffle basket tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase event tickets follow this link.