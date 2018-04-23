Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

HOPE Haiti Fundraiser @ Marcy Casino

0 Comments

Haiti Outreach Pwoje Espwa (HOPE), a nonprofit organization established in Rochester in 1996, is hosting a HOPE Haiti Fundraiser at the Marcy Casino on Thursday, April 26.

HOPE has partnered with residents in the community of Borgne, Haiti, to raise funds for economic development, education, health, and water quality initiatives in the impoverished country.

The organization works alongside community leaders in Borgne, to prioritize and manage the crucial projects that help citizens to lead better lives. Funds from this year’s HOPE fundraiser will be used to purchase books for Borgne’s community library. 

HOPE Haiti Fundraiser

Thursday, April 26

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Marcy Casino | 199 Lincoln Parkway | Buffalo, NY 14222

 Tickets: $35

Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar will be available along with live music. Raffle basket tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase event tickets follow this link.

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments