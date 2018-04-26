Historic Freight House Seeking Unique Mix of Commercial Tenants

One of the more exciting and anticipated development projects to come on line is currently “seeking a unique mix of commercial tenants.” The Frizlen Group and Common Bond Real Estate are converting a historic freight house in Black Rock (68 Tonawanda) to a mixed-use project that will greatly add to the excitement along Niagara Street. The project will also help to bridge Niagara Street to Amherst Street, creating a thoroughfare of activity. Finally, the $6.5 million dollar adaptive reuse project will help to spur further developments along this former industrial corridor.

The Black Rock Freight House was constructed in 1906 by New York Central Railroad as part of its Railroad Belt Line encircling Buffalo.

Moving forward, the 37,000 square foot Black Rock Freight House will be transitioned into a mix of apartments and commercial space. Brownfield land surrounding the footprint of the freight house will be remediated, with the use of state brownfield tax credits and federal and state historic tax credits.

Before the freight house, The Frizlen Group and Common Bond Real Estate teamed up to bring us historic school and warehouse conversions on Buffalo’s North, South and West Sides, and the adaptive reuse of an historic mattress factory on Buffalo’s East Side.

“This redevelopment will anchor the neighborhood,” says partner Jason Yots of Common Bond. “It also will connect the Black Rock neighborhood to the north with the pending reinvestment along the Niagara Street corridor to the south. Plus, it’s a stone’s throw from SUNY Buffalo State.”

The developers expect to start environmental remediation and the building rehabilitation in May 2018, with project completion occurring in mid-2019.

Currently, the developers are interested in talking to commercial entities that might be interested in playing a part of this significant project. Hopefully one of those entities will be food-related, because this is the perfect setting for a restaurant. There are incredible opportunities to create amazing patio spaces, which would be accessible by bike lanes (coming soon), and a bike trail along the Scajaquada Creek. The developers feel that it is the perfect layout for a maker’s space, by combining a number of smaller entities that would come together as a unified unit, sharing resources and customers.

“Right now the potential is endless,” says Karl Frizlen. “We are hoping to secure leases with our commercial tenants by early summer. Since construction has yet to begin, we can configure the space to meet the needs of the anchor tenant or tenants.”

For more information on the availability of commercial space at the Black Rock Freight House, visit www.buildupbuffalo.com or call Maggie at 716-241-9644.

To learn more about the project, click here.