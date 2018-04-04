Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Her Sanctuary Classes – Helping to Heal Your Body, Mind, and Spirit

Classes include Vision Boards, Cosmic Womb Meditation, and All About Smudging

Her Sanctuary, “a space for women to gather together” continues to impress with its incredible wide array of healing classes, events, and workshops. There appears to be a healing session for just about everything that ails us in mind, body, and spirit. Whether you have a sugar addiction, or you’re looking to manifest your own destiny, Her Sanctuary has got you covered. Following are some of the upcoming events being held at the space:

Her Morning Story – Session hosted by Her Sanctuary owner Sue Morreale (inner reflection, creative inspiration, self renewal, cultivation of gratitude and positive thinking, empowerment + intention). This is an ongoing series – click here to see the event calendar. 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM. Cost: $5 (Includes a cup of tea)

Vision Boards | Creating + Manifesting (see calendar for additional dates/times)

Saturday, April 7, 2018

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Hosted by: Kristen Metzen of Life is Succulent + Jessica Everett of Two Dollar Pistil

Cost: $15

Karma Yoga (see calendar for additional dates/times)

Sunday, April 8, 2018

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Hosted by: Nicole Chumsky of Be Embodied

Cost: Suggested Donation $10

Nurturing Nurses Night | The Art of Self-Care

Monday, April 9, 2018

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Featuring Svanur + Her Story

Cost: $5 per person

Guided Cosmic Womb Meditation

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

7:00 PM 8:00 PM

Hosted by: Punya of Bodhi Space

Cost: $15

Sugar Addiction: How to Take Back Control of Your Diet + Reclaim Your Energy

Saturday, April 14, 2018

10:00 AM – 11:15 AM

Hosted by: Kristen Toscano, Health + Wellness Coach

Cost: $15

Emotional Eating + Loving Yourself at Any Weight

Saturday, April 14, 2018

1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Hosted by: Lindsay Amico of Picture Perfect Mind

Cost: $10 per session / $39 for Membership

Homeopathy for Women Series | Session 2: Harmonizing with Your Hormones

Thursday, April 19, 2018

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Hosted by: Annie Herman, Homeopath

Cost: $20 ($75 for all 5 sessions) – (see calendar for additional sessions)

Create Your Own Crystal Garden

Saturday, April 21, 2018

11:00 AM 1:00 PM

Hosted by: Paula D’Amico of Blessings by Nature

Cost: $45

8-Week Tarot Intensive Workshop (see calendar for full schedule)

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Hosted by: Laurel Flynn, Intuitive Tarot Reader

Cost: $397 for 8 weeks

Journey Into Power | Yoga Class (see calendar for additional dates/times)

Thursday, April 26, 2018

5:45 PM 6:45 PM

Hosted by: Meghan Tokash

Cost: Donation Based

Fueling Your Body Series | Session One (see calendar for additional sessions)

Saturday, April 28, 2018

10:00 AM 11:15 AM

Hosted by: Kristen Toscano of Kristen Toscano Health + Wellness

Cost: $25

All About Smudging

Sat, Apr 28, 2018 12:30 PM

Sun, Apr 29, 2018 2:00 AM

Hosted by: Paula D’Amico of Blessings by Nature

Cost: $45

 

Nurturing Nurses Night | Chakra Balancing

Monday, May 14, 2018

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Ft. VST Organics + Magical Spaces and More

Unlock Your Inner Goddess: Part One (see calendar for additional parts)

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

6:00 PM 7:00 PM

Hosted by: Janelle Pysz, LMHC

Cost: $20

All of these classes, and more are listed at the Her Sanctuary website.

Classes take place at Her Sanctuary | 1438 Hertel Avenue | Buffalo, NY, 14216

