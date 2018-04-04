Her Sanctuary Classes – Helping to Heal Your Body, Mind, and Spirit

Her Sanctuary, “a space for women to gather together” continues to impress with its incredible wide array of healing classes, events, and workshops. There appears to be a healing session for just about everything that ails us in mind, body, and spirit. Whether you have a sugar addiction, or you’re looking to manifest your own destiny, Her Sanctuary has got you covered. Following are some of the upcoming events being held at the space:
Her Morning Story – Session hosted by Her Sanctuary owner Sue Morreale (inner reflection, creative inspiration, self renewal, cultivation of gratitude and positive thinking, empowerment + intention). This is an ongoing series – click here to see the event calendar. 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM. Cost: $5 (Includes a cup of tea)
Vision Boards | Creating + Manifesting (see calendar for additional dates/times)
Saturday, April 7, 2018
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Hosted by: Kristen Metzen of Life is Succulent + Jessica Everett of Two Dollar Pistil
Cost: $15
Karma Yoga (see calendar for additional dates/times)
Sunday, April 8, 2018
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Hosted by: Nicole Chumsky of Be Embodied
Cost: Suggested Donation $10
Nurturing Nurses Night | The Art of Self-Care
Monday, April 9, 2018
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Featuring Svanur + Her Story
Cost: $5 per person
Guided Cosmic Womb Meditation
Tuesday, April 10, 2018
7:00 PM 8:00 PM
Hosted by: Punya of Bodhi Space
Cost: $15
Sugar Addiction: How to Take Back Control of Your Diet + Reclaim Your Energy
Saturday, April 14, 2018
10:00 AM – 11:15 AM
Hosted by: Kristen Toscano, Health + Wellness Coach
Cost: $15
Emotional Eating + Loving Yourself at Any Weight
Saturday, April 14, 2018
1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
Hosted by: Lindsay Amico of Picture Perfect Mind
Cost: $10 per session / $39 for Membership
Homeopathy for Women Series | Session 2: Harmonizing with Your Hormones
Thursday, April 19, 2018
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Hosted by: Annie Herman, Homeopath
Cost: $20 ($75 for all 5 sessions) – (see calendar for additional sessions)
Create Your Own Crystal Garden
Saturday, April 21, 2018
11:00 AM 1:00 PM
Hosted by: Paula D’Amico of Blessings by Nature
Cost: $45
8-Week Tarot Intensive Workshop (see calendar for full schedule)
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Hosted by: Laurel Flynn, Intuitive Tarot Reader
Cost: $397 for 8 weeks
Journey Into Power | Yoga Class (see calendar for additional dates/times)
Thursday, April 26, 2018
5:45 PM 6:45 PM
Hosted by: Meghan Tokash
Cost: Donation Based
Fueling Your Body Series | Session One (see calendar for additional sessions)
Saturday, April 28, 2018
10:00 AM 11:15 AM
Hosted by: Kristen Toscano of Kristen Toscano Health + Wellness
Cost: $25
All About Smudging
Sat, Apr 28, 2018 12:30 PM
Sun, Apr 29, 2018 2:00 AM
Hosted by: Paula D’Amico of Blessings by Nature
Cost: $45
Nurturing Nurses Night | Chakra Balancing
Monday, May 14, 2018
6:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Ft. VST Organics + Magical Spaces and More
Unlock Your Inner Goddess: Part One (see calendar for additional parts)
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
6:00 PM 7:00 PM
Hosted by: Janelle Pysz, LMHC
Cost: $20
All of these classes, and more are listed at the Her Sanctuary website.