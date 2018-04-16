Hands Down, Clay Handi

Author: Amelia Nussbaumer

Typically my husband and I have our favorites, our standard routine, when it comes to Indian cuisine in the area, but boy has our routine been disrupted. The other night Queenseyes and I dined at Clay Handi Restaurant, a Pakistani/Indian restaurant, that opened up in the Kenmore Village just about a year ago now. I must say that it was hands down the best food (from that region) that we’ve ever had the chance to eat locally.

Clay Handi is a retrofitted KFC location, which we both found quite interesting. Aside from the quirky drive-through signs, you’d never know it. What an incredible transformation! Before discussing the interior of the restaurant I must make mention of a storage/display area in the back of the building, located alongside the parking lot.

There is a hut displaying the exact clay cookware, serving dishes, cups, pitchers, etc., used by the restaurant, which customers can purchase to take home for personal use. How neat is that?

Clay Handi custom orders all of the handis (cookware) and serving pieces, which are made special for their cooking and dining purposes. On top of that, most of the interior functional aesthetics were also custom made in Pakistan, from the woodwork on the tables to the tapestries, it really is an impressive and quite dazzling experience sitting down to one of these unique tables.

Seeing that this is a Pakistani, halal restaurant, and there is typically no alcohol served in Muslim establishments, don’t come expecting to imbibe. Interestingly enough, we didn’t even have a second thought about the lack of booze, because we found ourselves to enamored with the warm and comfortable atmosphere.

From the start, our server was extremely helpful answering our questions. Though I did do some research earlier in the day, much of the menu was foreign, even for a couple of Indian-food lovers. Much of the selections on the menu are offered in two different serving sizes, full and half. Be wary that there are significant portions – even though we ended up ordering the half portions, we still went home with some leftovers.

Now, I’m a fan of samosas, but rarely do they ever live up to my expectations. That said, the vegetarian samosa was the size of a tennis ball, and every inch filled to capacity with a delicious and nicely spiced potato filling. It was a nice start to get acquainted with the difference in flavors between Indian and Pakistani cuisines. The differences were subtle, yet most certainly there. It should be noted that upon ordering, 3 different sauces were delivered to the table to enjoy with our meal. They consisted of a tamarind version of a mild sweet and sour sauce, a cilantro chutney with some definite heat, both of which were rounded out by a tart yogurt sauce. Mixing a few of the concoctions together, allowed us to come up with our own sweet/savory/spicy preferences. The sauces, along with our first tastes of the samosa, certainly put Clay Handi into a whole new category. And at a $1.99 we couldn’t believe the value for the sheer size and flavor. These will be a must on every return visit.

Following the samosas came our entrées. We ordered the Chicken Seekh Kabobs, which was the only “full” order we placed, due to our mistake reading the menu wrong in terms of serving size. It was way too much for our group of three, but we happily realized after one bite that it would make a delicious egg breakfast ingredient (at home the next morning). The texture of this dish was spot on – the ground chicken was cooked perfectly on kabob skewers in the tandoor. The flavors were also extremely enjoyable, assertive, without being overwhelming. Whole fennel, cumin and coriander seed, garlic, and a touch of chile and garam masala, I believe, were used, all served a top of sizzling bed of onions, finished with lots of cilantro.

As good as the chicken was, a second protein turned out to be the table’s favorite. The Beef Green Handi, was absolutely phenomenal. Large, tender pieces of beef arrived simmering in an absolutely addictive sauce of cilantro and chiles, deeply spiced with cloves, star anise, cardamon, coriander, and ginger. Just one word of caution, as with a majority of traditional Indian cuisine, the kitchen doesn’t strain the whole spices from the braising/cooking liquid, so bite cautiously as to not get a pungent spice punch like someone at the table did, more than once.

The Palak Paneer, which is fresh spinach cooked with cubes of cottage cheese, balanced out our selection nicely. Having been so used to Chana Saag (spinach and chickpeas) from our ‘go to’ Indian place, this was a very refreshing departure. The kitchen uses a much lighter hand with the cream. The texture was so silky and light I must say I don’t know if I can go back to any other version. Rounding out our table was the obligatory order of naan, however Clay Handi’s version was somewhat transcendent being the lightest, most airy dough I’ve had in quite some time. The Garlic and Ginger version with cilantro and cumin seeds did not disappoint. In fact, our only complaint is that we only ordered one.

Lastly, the Veggie Biyrani (rice dish) was enjoyed, however, if I had to choose one item to not repeat on our next order this would be it. There were so many amazing flavors going on elsewhere, and usually rice is a welcome respite, but I almost did not want to take up precious stomach real estate, everything else being so dynamite and on point.

I can not say enough about Clay Handi. This was such a delight for all of our senses; I am already planning a return visit, albeit with a bigger party the next time, so we can try so many more of these unique dishes. What a true gem this restaurant is. We’ve been searching for a place like this for years, and we’ve found some great places out there, but nothing that compares to the presentation and flavors that were served up at Clay Handi.

Clay Handi | 3054 Delaware Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14217 | (716) 877-7797 | Facebook