Young girls (6th through 10th grade) who are interested in learning more about pursuing a career in technology are invited to attend an upcoming free public event that will help them to learn, explore, and network together. The world of tech is mainly dominated by male figures. At the same time, there is a stepped up effort to introduce girls to the wonders of technology, and the vast opportunities that go hand-in-hand with advanced knowledge, when trained in computing, technology, and entrepreneurship.
On Saturday, April 14 (10 AM – 2 PM) Blackstone LaunchPad at University at Buffalo will host an event called Girls Get I.T. Participants (Girl Founders) will be treated to a screening of She Started IT. There are also a number of other opportunities at hand, including:
- Explore opportunities in computing and technology sectors through hands-on activities
- Grow your network with other girls interested in IT
- Engage with WNY female founders and professionals in tech
Girls interested in this wonderful opportunity can register as a student, or even as a school group. Aside from a screening, interactive demos, and networking opportunities, participants will also be treated to food and swag. Following is the schedule of events:
- 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. – Film Screening, She Started IT
- 11:00 – Noon – Talk back discussion with WNY Female Founders in Tech
- Noon – 2:00 p.m. – Interactive Demos & Lunch
Questions: Contact customercare@gswny.org or call Girl Scouts Customer Care at 1.888.837.6410 for assistance.
