Get Your Grilled Cheese for $1 on National Grilled Cheese Day

There was a time, when grilled cheese sandwiches were only meant to be eaten, when accompanied by tomato soup (for those who wanted an elevated experience). If someone was truly adventurous, he or she might slap a burger patty in-between the cheesy grilled bookends. My how times have changed. These days, the grilled cheese sandwich has become a culinary canvas for myriad delicious ingredients that transform the ordinary melted cheese sandwich into tasty works of edible art.

In Buffalo, there is one business that has dedicated itself to promoting the grilled cheese experience, since it first opened in Allentown back in 2014 – Buffalo Melting Point. In 2016, the grilled cheese operation expanded, by taking over an adjoining storefront. In recent years, Buffalo Melting Point has grown into one of the city’s tastiest eateries, and we’re not simply talking about stoner food here. We’re talking about gourmet grilled cheese offerings that would make Anthony Bourdain proud. Just take a look at the current Buffalo Melting Point menu, and try to stop your mouth from watering. 

National Grilled Cheese Day is April 12. That means that Buffalo Melting Point is taking the grilled cheese madness to another level, by offering classic grilled cheese sandwiches for $1 on that day only. 

Buffalo Melting Point

Thursday, April 12, 2018

244 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14201 | 716-768-0426

11AM-10PM

