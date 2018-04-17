Fresh Look – Tweaked Elmwood Bryant Development

Back in February, Ellicott Development and Sinatra & Co proposed a six-storey mixed-use building to be constructed at the northeast corner of Elmwood and Bryant. It wasn’t long before the project was met with criticism for its excessive height, which exceeded Green Code compliance by three storeys.
Earlier today, the development team resubmitted updated plans to the City for a scaled down version of the original building. The team is hoping that by dropping a floor, they have put forth their best efforts to compromise. The team is looking forward to tomorrow’s Zoning Board of Appeals meeting.
If all goes well, this corner development will be the first phase of the $100 million (7.89 acre) Elmwood Crossing project to move forward.
