For Sale: 1 Buffalo River Place

Hastings Cohn Real Estate has a significant new listing – a 106,000 square foot property, located on 4.4 acres in close proximity to the Buffalo River. 1 Buffalo River Place (38 Bolton Place) is located just off South Park Avenue, and features building/s ranging from 2 to 6 stories. The property, currently for sale for $1,000,000, is also near to Red Jacket River Front Park, which happens to be located right on the (coming soon) DL&W Trail (see here). In fact, the property directly bounds the park, which is situated along the Buffalo River.
Once the trail is in place, there will be direct connectivity, via bike and foot, to the river, as well as to The Old First Ward and The Cobblestone District. Plus South Park Avenue is now equipped with bike trails. Just down the street is the Steel Plant Museum, and Solar City. The 1 Buffalo River Place parcel is perfectly positioned to be a part of the bright future of the Buffalo River schematic.
Features:
- Located off South Park Ave at Bolton Street
- Small freight elevator
- 12′ – 14′ ceilings
- 6 docks
- Inside rail
- Heavy power
- New fire sprinklers in entire building
- Separate 4 bay garage building included
- 11 Bolton Place included 5300 sq. ft. 2 story brick bldg. in disrepair on 90 x 117 lot
- Large liquid storage tanks
- Silos and clean interior storage bins
- Office space on 1st & 2nd floors
- Abundance of storage space
- Near Smith Street Exit of NYS I-190
- Address: Buffalo, NY
- Square Foot:106,000
- Lot Size:4.4 Acres
- Price:$1,000,000
Get connected: 716-886-3325 | See listing