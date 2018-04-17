This morning I met up with an urban activist from Detroit at Five Points Bakery. Upon walking into the building, I came across a telltale sign that something big was brewing.

It didn’t take long to figure out what was going on. As we waited in line for our coffees, we noticed that there was a grassroots fundraising effort underway to support the Five Points Bakery Expansion 2018. A corner of the bakery was dedicated to spelling out the expansion effort that was underway.

Altogether, the expansion effort is $150K, which is being driven by Five Points owners Kevin and Melissa Gardner. Future plans include opening the second floor of the bakery to the public, as well as creating a new backyard experience with seating that will also accommodate special events. The new effort will allow the bakery to expand their hours in the process. Finally, there is a plan for a grass parking lot, hence the notice out in front of the building.

Customer of the bakery/café are being asked to chip in, similar to how the bakery originally expanded during Phase 1, which saw the business move from its original location across the street into a supersized version of its former self (see here).

To date, the team has already managed to raise upwards of half the funding goal, which is super impressive. The grassroots funding initiative includes customers purchasing t-shirts, gift cards, and personalized flags that show support for the project. There is also a $2000/ten-year loan opportunity at 5%.

Along with all of the funding information, was a loose sketch of the plans, which shows how everything will be mapped out. The back of the bakery is transformed into a patio courtyard setting, with a building extension featuring green rooftops. The parking lot and the event space are also delineated.

It’s certainly a great time to be a coffee lover in Buffalo, not to mention all of the incredible baked goods that abound. This latest Five Points Bakery expansion is a bold new vision for this inspirational West Side neighborhood.

Five Points Bakery | 44 Brayton Street | Buffalo, New York | (716) 884-8888 | Facebook