Feedback Loop: Art Practices in Constraint Performance

This evening, you are invited to attend Feedback Loop, a performance project conceived and curated by Mary Grace Sullivan, featuring a collaborative work by the following established regional artists:

  • Dance – Beth Elkins Wales, Angela Lopez, Mary Grace Sullivan, and a special appearance by Rachel Keane
  • Music – David Adamczyk and Paul Sottnik
  • Multimedia – Brian Milbrand
  • Artist – Robert Harris
  • Photography by Jim Bush

The immersive show is based on sound, movement and video projection, where the artists are “inspired to communicate themes of constraint as practices of freedom.”

The performers, as well as the audience, negotiate between being objects of surveillance and surveying objects of capture.

The show will first take place in the storefront of Brad Wales Architecture and then continue upstairs into the versatile space of the Pilates Loft.

The evening will include refreshments and pieces from local artists and gift certificates to be raffled off by 10pm.

*Proceeds received from Feedback Loop will go towards artistic endeavors that will satisfy Sullivan’s thesis research as well as future performances in the Buffalo arts community.

Pilates Tower Equipment designed by Brad Wales and fabricated by Wales & Wade Georgi.

*This is an immersive show, number of seats are very limited and part of the performance will be viewed from outside. 

Friday April 6, 2018

8 pm to 10 pm

Cost: Suggested donation $20

*Donations $25 and up, receive ticket/s for chance to win various art pieces and gift certificates

