Governor Cuomo is on a mission to promote factory built homes. Cuomo says that this type of housing represents the future of home building in NYS. In a recent citation, he stated that factory-built homes are not only more affordable (in many cases), they can contribute to the regional economy by putting people back to work. Cuomo also proclaimed that Saturday, April 7 to Sunday, April 15 will be designated as New York Housing Association’s (NYHA) Factory-Built Home Days.

The New York Housing Association encourages every consumer to visit a retail center, land-leased community, builder or developer during the upcoming Factory-Built Home Days.

Manufactured homes and modular homes are becoming increasingly popular throughout the country. Cuomo believes that there is a great opportunity for NYS to be part of that growth. He noted that construction in a factory is cost effective and environmentally friendly.

Houses can be built for considerably less than their more costly, site-built counterparts. Another positive is that the prefab homes are built in climate-controlled factories using strict quality control standards, which means that workers can build year round in more stable conditions, while ensuring that the work is up to the standards of on-site management.

Hopefully these houses will be attractive, as well as affordable and more energy-efficient. There are plenty of real estate opportunities for Buffalonians when it comes to purchasing prefab housing, especially on the city’s East Side.

It would be great to see a manufacturing site arise in Buffalo in the not-too-distant-future – there have been talks between developers and potential manufacturers to come up with an idea of this nature. It would also be nice to see a manufacturer that pre-builds homes with a modern edge (see lead image as an example), including tiny houses that buck the mostly traditional and pretty vanilla housing trend (see flyer above). Out of the various manufacturing prospects in NYS, listed by NY Housing, (also see Department of State), there didn’t appear to be anything too exciting, which means that there are opportunities at hand for those who are looking to get into the business of building modern/prefab/modular factory homes right here in WNY.

For more information, go to www.nyhousing.org.

Lead image: emodularhome.com – an example of a modular home that would be great to see infill some vacant lots in Buffalo