Evans Bank Opening Downtown

Evans Bancorp is opening a business center downtown.  The Hamburg-based company is taking second floor space in the Main Court Building.  Evans is a full-service community bank, with 14 branches, providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Current Bank branches are located in Amherst, Clarence, Derby, Elmwood Village, Evans, Forestville, Hamburg, Lancaster, Lockport, North Boston, North Buffalo, Tonawanda, West Seneca, and Williamsville.

“Exhibiting our ongoing commitment to and presence in the community, we plan to expand with the signing of a lease and request for regulatory approval to open our 15th location – a business and relationship center in the central business district of downtown Buffalo,” said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp.

According to The Buffalo News, the new location is being called a “business and relationship center,” combining a full-service branch, along with insurance, investments, and employee benefits services.

