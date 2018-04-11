Earlier today, I posted that Larkinville was going to be landing Kornerstone Coffee in the Larkin Center of Commerce. Now, it looks as if Eckl’s Restaurant is also on the way. Eckl’s has been operating in Orchard Park for 85 years. Now Eckl’s’ owner, Jim Cornell, who is also Larkin Center Managing Partner, will be opening this second location. Cornell bought the landmark restaurant from its original owners, Dale Sr. and Shirley Eckl, in 2016. News of the opening of the Larkinville location has got some customers of the longstanding restaurant very excited.
“The original spot is a throwback,” said one Eckl’s fan. “It’s the kind of place that gives you a pickle tray with your dinner (see menu). Awesome! They are known for their hand carved roast beef. The new location is going to build on that. From what I heard it’s going to be a pretty big space, but will still have smaller intimate spaces.”
The new Eckl’s @ Larkin will be open for lunch and dinner. According to the restaurant’s social media, they (just today) announced the hiring of Executive Chef Andrew Marino, who is making his return to Buffalo after working in the Pittsburgh restaurant scene.
This is certainly more exciting news for Larkinville, which is experience a small surge in its culinary offerings.
Eckl’s @ Larkin | 703 Seneca Street | Buffalo NY | (716) 856-0810 | Facebook