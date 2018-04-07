Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Done Deal: 1994 Seneca Sold

Hook & Ladder Development LLC has purchased another Seneca Street property.  The development firm bought 1994 Seneca Street at the southeast corner of Hayden Street yesterday from William Denz for $135,000.

They two-story building contains commercial space and two apartments.  It is across the street from Tops and also St. Teresa’s Church.  Frizlen Group renovated St. Teresa’s former school into 37 luxury loft apartments, School Lofts @ Seneca.

Hook & Ladder’s commercial properties are focused on Seneca Street including its renovated headquarters at 2111 Seneca Street, 1890 Seneca, 2096 Seneca, 2111 Seneca, 2114 Seneca, 2342 Seneca, and 2344 Seneca.  The company’s completed renovations along Seneca have been transformative, helping to revive the commercial heart of South Buffalo.

