Construction Watch: Workforce Training Center

The Workforce Training Center is taking shape along Northland Avenue. The Center will occupy a significant portion of the former Clearing Niagara factory at 683 Northland.

Construction of this initial phase is scheduled to be completed this summer. Future phases will involve additional rehabilitation and fit out of space to support a move of Buffalo Manufacturing Works to the complex late next year.

Work is also underway on the reconstruction of Northland between Grider Street and Fillmore Avenue. Utility work is planned along with a deep mill and overlay of the street surface, new lighting, new sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, as well installation of stormwater management features.

The Workforce Training Center is a key feature of the Northland Corridor project being overseen by the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation with significant funding from the Buffalo Billion initiative.

The 35-acre brownfield redevelopment project is focused on advanced manufacturing, clean energy, innovation and workforce training. The project is aimed at providing economic employment opportunities for area residents, particularly those in some of the most underrepresented groups in the region’s workforce.