Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: Seneca One Redevelopment

0 Comments

Work continues at the Seneca One complex.  Douglas Jemal is adding two retail buildings and seven small retail kiosks to the plaza as part of his redevelopment plan for the downtown complex.

Two one-story retail buildings are being constructed, one with 8,000 sq.ft. and a second with 3,500 sq.ft. closest to Seneca Street. Each of the planned kiosks will measure approximately 434 sq.ft.  It will transform a plaza that has been lifeless and unbearable on windy days.

In addition to retail space, 137 apartments are being created in the annex buildings that flank both sides of Main Street.  Lofts @ Seneca One will unseat Apartments at The Lafayette (115 units) as the largest market-rate residential property downtown.

Washington, DC-based Antunovich Associates was tapped to design the project, RP Oak Hill is the general contractor, and CBRE Buffalo is leasing agent.

Get Connected: Douglas Development, 202.638.6300

 

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments