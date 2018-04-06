Construction Watch: Seneca One Redevelopment

Work continues at the Seneca One complex. Douglas Jemal is adding two retail buildings and seven small retail kiosks to the plaza as part of his redevelopment plan for the downtown complex.
Two one-story retail buildings are being constructed, one with 8,000 sq.ft. and a second with 3,500 sq.ft. closest to Seneca Street. Each of the planned kiosks will measure approximately 434 sq.ft. It will transform a plaza that has been lifeless and unbearable on windy days.
In addition to retail space, 137 apartments are being created in the annex buildings that flank both sides of Main Street. Lofts @ Seneca One will unseat Apartments at The Lafayette (115 units) as the largest market-rate residential property downtown.
Washington, DC-based Antunovich Associates was tapped to design the project, RP Oak Hill is the general contractor, and CBRE Buffalo is leasing agent.
