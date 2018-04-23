Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Our Lady of Lourdes

Windows are going in at the former Our Lady of Lourdes church on Main Street, south of Best Street. The change so far is impressive. The church is being transformed by Ellicott Development into a mix of retail, restaurant, commercial office and residential uses.

Two additional floors will be constructed within the open cathedral nave creating approximately 14,000 sq.ft. of space over three floors. Four market-rate apartments will be on the third floor and roughly 5,700 sq.ft.of commercial office space will be available on the second floor.

The church will connect to a new building proposed to the south at 1091 Main Street by way of a two-story winter garden. At six stories in height, 1091 Main will include approximately 167,000 sq.ft. of retail and office space and include one level of underground parking for 50 vehicles. Additional parking will be available at the rear of the property. General Physicians and a dental practice affiliated with the University at Buffalo have signed leases for space in the building.

Concept Construction Corporation is construction manager.

Get Connected: Ellicott Development, 716.854.0060

