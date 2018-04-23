Construction Watch: Goodrich Ramp

The new Ellicott-Goodrich parking ramp on the Medical Campus is nearing completion. The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus (BNMC) tore down the site’s aging 900-space ramp that was owned by the City and is replacing it with a new ramp with 1,814 spaces spread across eight levels.
The $45 million ramp’s lower levels opened late last year. In a unique deal, revenue from the ramp is expected to reach $15 million over the next 30 years and the medical campus and City will each receive 40 percent of the funds. Residents in communities adjacent to the medical campus will control how the remaining revenue is reinvested into their neighborhoods.
A skybridge connects the fourth level of the ramp to the second floor of the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital to the south.
LeChase Construction Services is overseeing the work.
BNMC has two additional projects in the works. It will be adding incubator space at the 4.4-acre Osmose Holdings site at the northwest corner of Ellicott and Summer streets. It is also working with the City on a plan to upgrade Main Street from Goodell to Humboldt Parkway that will include smart transportation infrastructure and technology, access and mobility improvements, and streetscape upgrades to the corridor.