Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Construction Watch: AM&As Conversion

0 Comments

After a few fits and starts, the AM&A’s Department Store conversion project at 377 Main Street is forging ahead. The asbestos remediation phase has been completed, taking longer and costing more than expected.

From The Buffalo News:

Brian Frost, CEO of Loung Construction, a company formed to perform the project for Landco, said the scope of work was held up and then expanded at the direction of the state Department of Labor, which oversees asbestos removal work. He said the state asked the contractors to completely “gut the building” because of the “level of contamination” that was left behind by a prior contractor.

“So to be safe, we removed anything that was not historically required to stay,” he said, referring to the historic preservation status of the project, and the oversight of that component of the project by state and federal regulators.

Landco spent $7 million on the asbestos removal. Construction will now begin to convert the building into a 340-room Wyndham hotel with two restaurants, a nightclub, retail space, top-floor steakhouse, basement spa, and banquet and meeting space.

The building has been vacant since 1999. Landco H&L Inc. purchased the property in November 2014 for $2.775 million and expects to spend $70 million on the redevelopment work.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments