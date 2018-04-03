Construction Watch: AM&As Conversion

After a few fits and starts, the AM&A’s Department Store conversion project at 377 Main Street is forging ahead. The asbestos remediation phase has been completed, taking longer and costing more than expected.
From The Buffalo News:
Brian Frost, CEO of Loung Construction, a company formed to perform the project for Landco, said the scope of work was held up and then expanded at the direction of the state Department of Labor, which oversees asbestos removal work. He said the state asked the contractors to completely “gut the building” because of the “level of contamination” that was left behind by a prior contractor.
“So to be safe, we removed anything that was not historically required to stay,” he said, referring to the historic preservation status of the project, and the oversight of that component of the project by state and federal regulators.
Landco spent $7 million on the asbestos removal. Construction will now begin to convert the building into a 340-room Wyndham hotel with two restaurants, a nightclub, retail space, top-floor steakhouse, basement spa, and banquet and meeting space.
The building has been vacant since 1999. Landco H&L Inc. purchased the property in November 2014 for $2.775 million and expects to spend $70 million on the redevelopment work.