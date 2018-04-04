Construction Watch: 79 Perry Street

Pegula Sports and Entertainment’s reuse of the former Hi Temp Fabrication building behind KeyBank Center is progressing. The five-story building within the Cobblestone Historic District will be anchored by Labatt USA’s offices on the second floor and a ground floor restaurant/brew house that Labatt will operate. Pegula Sports and Entertainment will relocate its offices from The Fairmont at 199 Scott Street into the building’s third and fourth floors and residential units will be created on the fifth floor.
Carmina Wood Morris designed the $10 million project and McGuire Development Company is overseeing the renovation work.