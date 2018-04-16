Commercial Space Spoken For at Shea’s Seneca

When the Shea’s Seneca redevelopment opens its doors to the public later this year, it will do so with a full-slate of retail tenants offering a diverse range of services.

Cantina 62, a popular Mexican eatery originally located in Lackawanna where it developed a large following for its quality fare, has committed to space in the building.

“We are thrilled to be involved in this project,” Cantina 62 owner Matt Krupp said. “We are looking forward to becoming a part of a vibrant Seneca Street and strong South Buffalo community.”

Bottle Rocket, a new craft beer store and bar similar to Aurora Brew Works in East Aurora and Murphy Brown’s Craft Beer Emporium in Clarence, has also signed on to the building.

April Spencer Floral Design has also recently leased space in the project. Spencer will have flowers available for walk-in customers while also providing full-service design and delivery for weddings, funerals, and other events. “I am very happy to be part of such of an exciting project in our neighborhood,” said Spencer, who also lives just a few blocks away from her future storefront.

The three new tenants will join previously announced Public Espresso and Shea’s Seneca Banquets and Catering. With these five tenants occupying roughly 19,000 square feet of highly visible ground floor retail space along Seneca Street, the August re-opening of Shea’s Seneca storefronts, along with its 23 new apartments, will be a major step toward returning the building to its historic role as South Buffalo’s commercial hub.

There is still more work to do though according to Schneider Development’s president, Jake Schneider. “This is just the beginning of our plans for Seneca Street,” said Schneider. “Now that Shea’s Seneca is squared away in terms of its retail tenants, we can turn our attention to the Liberty Seneca building one block south of Shea’s.”

Schneider Development purchased the historic Liberty Savings Bank building last year and is aiming to lease it to a retail business that compliments those at Shea’s. “Synergy between neighboring businesses is an important ingredient to reviving historical corridors like Seneca Street and that’s been our goal from day one,” explained Schneider. “We are looking to put a tenant in that space who can build on this momentum and help keep it going.”

In the meantime, interested people can have an inside peek at Liberty Seneca for a special one-night only event, Buffalo South: Photography Pop Up. Taking place on Friday, April 20th from 6pm-midnight, the event will feature the work of nine photographers who have trained their lenses on iconic images of South Buffalo. The work is designed to be affordable to all audiences. Each photographer is making available ten unframed prints, each in editions of five, for only $25 apiece.

Get Connected: Schneider Development, 716.923.7000