Coming to Main & Chippewa: Feature Meals – Food With You in Mind

Chippewa will soon have a super healthy and delicious culinary enterprise to bank on. Justin Tartick and Michael Khoury are teaming up to bring a healthy option to the business community, and anyone else that is looking for quick, healthy, delicious, and affordable meals.

The way the whole business got started was when Justin initially set up shop in The Washington Market. Before long, he and the owner of the market, Michael Khoury, saw the business growing, as more and more people stopped in to pick up food. It was then that the pair decided that the business needed a stand alone storefront. So they went out and secured a prime spot at the corner of Main Street and Chippewa (a former Dunkin’ Donuts location).

Feature Meals offers a number of culinary conveniences, including sit-down breakfast and lunch, and take-out, as well as a meal prep service that can be accessed online. According to Justin, “This type of healthy eating is more popular than ever. The meals are low in carb, and high in proteins, healthy fats, and greens. Although there will be a breakfast sandwich on the menu, Feature Meals is not the type of place to get sandwiches and chicken wings. Instead, there will be a lot of bowls, yogurts, granola, kombucha, smoothies, as well as full-on lunches and sides.”

Some of the food selections that struck a chord with me included (these are examples of some of the dishes):

Banana Muffins with a Maple Cinnamon Honey Glaze sprinkled with chia seeds

Buffalo Chicken and Cauliflower Mayhem Slathered in Franks RedHot

California Bunless Burger Sweet Potato Home Fries + Beef Burger, Tomatoes, Onions and Sprouts over Romaine

Grain Free Spanish Rice w/ Asparagus and Peppers + Roasted Chicken + Sprouts

Coconut Rice + Roasted Chicken + Broccoli & Cabbage Salad w/ Paleo Mayo, Almonds, and Sprouts

Lentils & Quinoa w/ Peas and Corn + Seasoned Ground Turkey

Paleo Italian Baked Chicken Nuggets

Spiralized beets, zucchini, and Squash, with your choice of protein or veggies on top, served with Paleo Red Sauce

Ground beef + Almond and Sunflower Seed Broccoli and Carrots = the perfect Paleo Meal Prep

Pan Seared Sirloin, w/ Japanese Sweet Potatoes, Mushroom stems, and Garlic – Arugula Fennel Salad and Crimini Caps

Not only are these menu items healthy, they all serve a purpose. Whether someone is simply looking to eat healthy, or someone’s gluten free, there’s something for just about every type of diet. Justin says that people can also order the meals online, and either pick them up at the new eatery (598 Main Street), or have them delivered. The menu at the restaurant changes daily, and the online options are diverse.

Simply put, there are “featured meals” served up every day, hence the name of the business – Feature Meals.

All of the meals served at Feature Meals are prepared the same day, and served up hot. The meals are made with no preservatives, fillers, or processed ingredients.

The Main/Chippewa location is super high profile, and should attract a lot of attention.

Justing and Michael are shooting for a mid-April opening.

Feature Meals | Eatery, Catering, and Online Ordering & Delivery | Meal Prep Service | Facebook