Cinco de Mayo Street Fiestas @ All Three Deep South Taco Locations

For the third year in a row, Deep South Taco is hosting a spectacular Cinco de Mayo Street Fiesta. The first couple of years were a big hit, with tents, bands, food, and drink spilling out of the Downtown Deep South Taco location, and into the street, for a giant street fiesta. This year, the taqueria is upping the ante, by rolling out the fiesta at all three Deep South locations – Downtown, North Buffalo, and 6727 Transit Road. Here’s the 2018 line-up:

291 Ellicott St., downtown, with live music from XOXO Pop Band, Christian Kramer & the Backwoods Revival, Los Pendejos and Max Moscato

1701 Hertel Avenue, North Buffalo, with live deejays

6727 Transit Road, Lancaster, featuring four live bands: The Strictly Hip, West of the Mark, Tiny Music and Los Pendejos

These three daylong parties (noon until midnight) are designed to celebrate great food, drink, and music, in a festive indoor/outdoor atmosphere.

“Each Cinco de Mayo, we strive to make our party bigger and more exciting,” said Richard Hamilton, owner of Deep South Taco. “This year, with the addition of a third location in Lancaster, it allows us to do even more. We have added more bands, face painting, Day of the Dead models, added partnerships with Bottoms Up, Venu, 103.3 The Edge and Buffalo Rising, and we’ll have a few surprises!”

