Charming Chillers: Movie Poster Designs by Cassandra Chu

On Sunday, May 6 Sugar City will roll out the red carpet for artist Cassandra Chu, who has re-envisioned imagery from cult horror films. She has done this by taking elements of the original imagery and weaving in her own design sensibilities, which leaves viewers with a familiar-yet-removed take on the subject matter at hand.
“Each movie genre frequently has specific design elements—colors, typography, layout, and imagery—that are associated with that genre,” says Chu. “It serves to reinforce how the viewer is meant to interpret the content. Growing up as an artist surrounded by film enthusiasts and future directors, I spent a lot of time in small, run-down theaters watching the latest indie film whose name most people didn’t recognize. I always liked the dramatic cinematography and the romantic perspective of avant-garde films. The posters for those films blended quirky typefaces with subdued color palettes.”
Chu relays that her work is in response to generational time and place. She plays upon people’s primal emotions by toying with horror, which beckons a mix of emotions.
“I admit that I am part of an anxious generation that is surrounded by constant negativity on the news and social media’s pressure to be perfect. Horror movies are so hyper-realistic now that it is hard to keep in mind that it’s not reality, and that parallels almost every other source of media that we consume. I decided to design a series of indie posters for iconic horror films, which would advertise them in a non-threatening way. For example, I have stripped objects of their meaning by making the ominous Psycho house millennial pink and putting an ornate frame around Jack Torrance’s typewriter from the Shining. I wanted to incorporate my style by digitally drawing most of my pieces, and I was inspired by minimalist design and film director Wes Anderson’s recognizable color schemes. Finally, I wanted to confuse the viewer so they would question the way information is presented to them and interpret it their own way.”
Charming Chillers: Movie Poster Designs by Cassandra Chu
Sunday, May 6, 2018
6 PM – 9 PM
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213
Gallery Hours: Fridays 5:30-7:30 PM, during events and by appointment
High-resolution images are available upon request
Sugar City | 1239 Niagara Street | Buffalo, NY 14213