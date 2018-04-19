The future of Niagara Street (from Busti Avenue to the Tonawanda Street intersection) looks brighter than ever. Over the last few years, we have seen an array of exciting projects come to life, including rehabbed buildings, new builds, breweries, restaurants, art studios and galleries, and the like. Not many people could have predicted the swift and exciting changes that are taking place. And soon, this section of Niagara Street will see new infrastructure improvements that will add to the momentum.
Panelists will discuss strategic redevelopment plans, and share their perspectives on future growth.
On Wednesday, May 30, Cannon Design will present the next installment of Buffalo Urban Futures Forum: The Future of Buffalo’s Niagara Street Corridor. The session, which is open to the public, will feature local leaders who are helping to map out the street’s “bright future”. The community is invited to listen in on a panel discussion, network with urbanists, and participate in interactive planning activities.
Buffalo Urban Futures Forum: The Future of Buffalo’s Niagara Street Corridor
Wednesday, May 30, 2018
The Atrium at Rich Products Corporation | 1 Robert Rich Way
5:45 – 6:10 p.m. – Doors open, drinks and networking
6:10 p.m. – Panel discussion, featuring:
- Paul Ciminelli, President and CEO at Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation
- Dr. Lorrie Clemo, President of D’Youville College
- Barbara Rowe, President of Vision Niagara
- Howard Rich, Vice President of Corporate Relations, Rich Products Corporation
7:00 p.m. – Drinks, networking and interactive planning activities
Lead image: Proposed – West Ferry Street Intersection looking south