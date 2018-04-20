Buffalo State Students Celebrate Connections in 11th Annual Runway Fashion Show

Each year, Buffalo State students in the Fashion and Textile Technology (FTT) Department host a Runway fashion show that reveals the works of student designers in a fun and fashionable setting. Organizers encourage people with a taste for clothing and apparel design to come check out the works of 25 student designers that will be modeled by upwards of 100 models. Another 100 students will be engaged with the monumental undertaking, thus ensuring a seamless event.
A jury, composed of industry experts, chooses the fashions to include in the show and also selects first-place, second-place, and student-collection winners.
The theme of this year’s show is “Interconnect”, which is what the students will be primarily doing as they venture forth into the world of fashion and textile, connecting with “different elements in life and in design.”
Buff State’s Runway event has been an ongoing production since 2008. The fashion premier helps to enable the students to show off their newly acquired talents in the realm of Apparel Design, Textile Design, and Fashion Show Production.
11th Annual Runway Fashion Show
Saturday, April 21, at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
Buffalo State’s Campbell Student Union Social Hall, 1300 Elmwood Avenue
Admission to the 3:00 p.m. show is $10 for students and $15 for the general public
The 8:00 p.m. admission price is $25; $100 VIP tickets are also available for the 8:00 p.m. show and include reserved seating, a cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception, and a swag bag. All proceeds benefit the college’s FTT Scholarship Fund.
Visit runway.buffalostate.edu for more information.