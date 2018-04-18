Posted in:
Buffalo South: Photography Pop Up slated for April 20 at Liberty Seneca
Buffalo South: Photography Pop Up is slated as a one-night only event this Friday, April 20, 6 pm to midnight, at Liberty Seneca, 2221 Seneca Street.
Buffalo South will direct the lenses of nine photographers toward the people, places, and things that represent the City of Buffalo south of the I-190 and east of Michigan Avenue. Jim Cielencki, Shannon Davis, Lindsay DeDario, Chris Hawley, Molly Jarboe, Christina Laing, David Torke, Tom Warner, and Gene Witkowski are the participating photographers.
Liberty Seneca is a former Liberty Bank branch designed in a Sullivanesque style and built in 1921, with interior architectural details to be publicly revealed for the first time in decades at the pop up. The building was recently purchased by Schneider Development, with plans for a historic rehabilitation.
“South Buffalo is often overlooked, but on April 20 will take center stage at Liberty Seneca,” says Chris Hawley, a co-organizer with roots in the neighborhood. “Places often hidden will be revealed by some of Buffalo’s best city documenters.”
Buffalo South is the third in a series of twice annual photography pop ups held at seldom seen Buffalo locations. Buffalo East, the first photography pop up, took place on February 24, 2017, at Saddle Up Saloon, 55 Hubbard Street.
The work is designed to be affordable to all audiences. Each photographer is making available ten unframed prints, each in editions of five, for only $25 apiece.
Community Beer Works beer and Spar sausage will be available at the event.
“The photography pop-up series is intended to exist outside of Buffalo’s mainstream art scene,” says Molly Jarboe, co-organizer. “The pop ups are never at a gallery, sponsorships will never be accepted, and work will always be sold at a low cost. This is a people’s art event.”
Lead Image: “Elevated” by Tom Warner
