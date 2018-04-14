Buffalo Meets @ Sato BrewPub | Go for the Networking, Stay for the Glitter Beer

On Wednesday, April 25, Working For Downtown will be hosting Buffalo Meets at Sato BrewPub. This social event is a chance to connect with myriad professionals in the area, to learn about the area’s business climate. It’s also a chance to network, check out some of downtown Buffalo’s best eateries.
My wife and I have been heading to Sato BrewPub almost every Monday night, because we’re hooked on the Tori Sato Ramen (with the spice bomb for an extra $1). It’s simply one of the most soothing and tasty dishes in all of Buffalo. Plus, the layout of the restaurant/brew pub is something right out of Toronto or NYC. It’s a below-ground drinking and dining estabishment that features super cool wall-sized artwork, a killer bar, and plenty of tables to gather with friends. Each time we go, there are more and more people, which means that the word is officially out about this place.
Sato BrewPub is also the place that recently released Buffalo’s first glitter beer – “Brewnicorn” Glitter IPA. Apparently, the first glitter beer was invented by brewmaster Alex Nowell of Three Weavers (in California) a couple of months ago. It didn’t take long for the trend to spread crazy across the US.
Andrew Hardin (Sato’s brewmaster) ran with his own version (FDA approved), and the rest is history – every time we have asked to sample it, they have been sold out of the glittery brew. But it looks like they will have some on tap at the upcoming Meet Up (formerly known as Thursdays in the City). Even if they run out, everything else at Sato BrewPub is equally mesmerizing.
Buffalo Meets @ Sato BrewPub
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
5PM – 8PM
Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York |Hosted by Working for Downtown
Sato BrewPub |110 Pearl Street | Buffalo, NY 14202
Click here to learn more