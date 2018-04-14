Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Meets @ Sato BrewPub | Go for the Networking, Stay for the Glitter Beer

Tori Sato Ramen

On Wednesday, April 25, Working For Downtown will be hosting Buffalo Meets at Sato BrewPub. This social event is a chance to connect with myriad professionals in the area, to learn about the area’s business climate. It’s also a chance to network, check out some of downtown Buffalo’s best eateries.

My wife and I have been heading to Sato BrewPub almost every Monday night, because we’re hooked on the Tori Sato Ramen (with the spice bomb for an extra $1). It’s simply one of the most soothing and tasty dishes in all of Buffalo. Plus, the layout of the restaurant/brew pub is something right out of Toronto or NYC. It’s a below-ground drinking and dining estabishment that features super cool wall-sized artwork, a killer bar, and plenty of tables to gather with friends. Each time we go, there are more and more people, which means that the word is officially out about this place.

Sato BrewPub is also the place that recently released Buffalo’s first glitter beer – “Brewnicorn” Glitter IPA. Apparently, the first glitter beer was invented by brewmaster Alex Nowell of Three Weavers (in California) a couple of months ago. It didn’t take long for the trend to spread crazy across the US. 

Andrew Hardin (Sato’s brewmaster) ran with his own version (FDA approved), and the rest is history – every time we have asked to sample it, they have been sold out of the glittery brew. But it looks like they will have some on tap at the upcoming Meet Up (formerly known as Thursdays in the City). Even if they run out, everything else at Sato BrewPub is equally mesmerizing. 

Buffalo Meets @ Sato BrewPub

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

5PM – 8PM

Sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York |Hosted by Working for Downtown

Sato BrewPub |110 Pearl Street | Buffalo, NY 14202

Click here to learn more

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

