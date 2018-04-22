Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Jin Jog

Some people jog for fun. Others jog for a myriad other reasons, including getting in shape, socializing, or as a way to enjoy the great outdoors. Speaking of the social angle, each year Black Button Distillery organized the Buffalo Jin Jog, where participants “run, walk, and/or stumble” through a 1k run around the block that starts and finishes at the distillery – 149 Swan Street (Swan, Michigan, Seneca, Berrick Alley). 

This is one of the more unusual runs in the city, partially because runners are handed a martini glass full of water at the beginning a race. Runners must spill as little water as possible, which earns them matching points that help to support the Kelly for Kids Foundation. Runners are handed a cocktail after the run, and “a refresher shot” mid-race. Given the previous details, runners know what to expect from the race. Also, for those who don’t want to run, they can still join in on the fun – click here to find out all of the details. 

Buffalo Jin Jog

Friday, May 25, 2018

Black Button Distillery | 149 Swan Street | Buffalo NY

Starting at 5:30pm with the last run at 7:00pm – there are different run times to choose from (30 running spots every half hour)

Pick up your race ‘packet’ the day of the race, any time before the start of your race

Click here for details

