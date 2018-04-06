Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra @ Varsity Theatre

It’s been a little over two years since Varsity Theatre opened its doors at 3165 Bailey Avenue. The re-opening of the theatre has given the East Side a gem of a venue, that hosts everything from weddings to community meetings.

On Saturday, April 28, from 8 PM to 12 AM, Kinetic Entertainment will host Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra, an assemblage of talented musicians that electrifies the stage with limitless talent.

Local Musician Omeri Monroe will kick off this exciting evening and the Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra will take you on a musical journey all the way back to the shrine. 

The energy that is emitted from the stage is palpable, as each performer contributes a high energy act that plays off the rest of the ensemble. Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra has emerged as one of the true gems of the local music community, and should not be missed on this very special evening.

Doors will open at 8:00 pm and show time is at 8:30 pm

$15 tickets in advance
$20 general admission at the door

Purchase online tickets

Varsity Theatre | 3165 Bailey Avenue | Buffalo, NY 

Also visit this Facebook event page for further details

