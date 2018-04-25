Bright Buffalo Niagara – Pitching Startups

On Wednesday, May 2, six regional start-up companies will make five minute pitches in front of a live audience comprised of a panel of judges, a roomful of fellow entrepreneurs, academics, and potential investors. The Bright Buffalo Niagara event is presented by University at Buffalo. The winner of #brightbn2018 is awarded $10,000.

Special guest Pocket Sun to give the keynote address. Sun founded one of the world’s largest communities of entrepreneurs and investors, SoGal. She has been a featured speaker at the most prestigious conferences around the world, including Microsoft CEO Summit, Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit and TEDx.

The companies will be given a chance to explain their concepts and their future growth strategies. Each of the pitches, presented by the company founders, will be followed up with a five minute Q&A session, which will allow the audience to drill down on the pitch components. The six companies selected to make their pitches are as follows:

Better Bred was founded to provide a simple, accessible way to analyze genetic diversity data for dogs. They use verified DNA identification from the canine diversity test produced by the UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Lab.

was founded to provide a simple, accessible way to analyze genetic diversity data for dogs. They use verified DNA identification from the canine diversity test produced by the UC Davis Veterinary Genetics Lab. Bitcrusher is a device for guitars that allows users to control digital sound effects right on their instruments, eliminating the need for a large rig of effects pedals players would traditionally use to achieve different sounds. Bitcrusher recently took first place in the University at Buffalo’s Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition (Panasci TEC).

is a device for guitars that allows users to control digital sound effects right on their instruments, eliminating the need for a large rig of effects pedals players would traditionally use to achieve different sounds. Bitcrusher recently took first place in the University at Buffalo’s Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition (Panasci TEC). Clovis is a management software designed for the hospitality industry. Utilizing voice, guests can manage smart room controls, receive customized FAQ, order room amenities, book restaurant reservations and more.

is a management software designed for the hospitality industry. Utilizing voice, guests can manage smart room controls, receive customized FAQ, order room amenities, book restaurant reservations and more. Graspie , a Buffalo-based company, is a mobile engagement and learning platform aimed at the millennial workforce. The company recently received a $50,000 seed investment from Launch NY.

, a Buffalo-based company, is a mobile engagement and learning platform aimed at the millennial workforce. The company recently received a $50,000 seed investment from Launch NY. LegWorks develops and supplies all components of a complete prosthetic leg solution for lower-limb amputees around the world. Their high-performing technology is suitable for all levels of mobility and affordable for all levels of income.

develops and supplies all components of a complete prosthetic leg solution for lower-limb amputees around the world. Their high-performing technology is suitable for all levels of mobility and affordable for all levels of income. 3AM Innovations has developed a system that helps fire departments track personnel during emergency situations. Their indoor positioning system will dramatically improve situational awareness for those who risk their lives for us daily.

Get all the details on this year’s competition, and register for a ticket by clicking here. Also view agenda.

Lead image: Participating team Bitcrusher as they just won University at Buffalo’s Henry A. Panasci Jr. Technology Entrepreneurship Competition | Photo credit Nancy Parisi