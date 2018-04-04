Bright Buffalo Niagara 2018

In June of 2017, Bright Buffalo Niagara held and Entrepreneur Expo that saw a number of young entrepreneurs and start-ups coming together to network, and to compete for a top prize of $20,000 (among other awards). Out of five companies chosen to make pitches at the expo, it was Rachel Jackson, owner of Rachel’s Remedy, who walked away with the Bright check.
Now, for the 10th year running, Bright Buffalo Niagara is back at The Hotel Henry, to promote economic growth and offer networking opportunities. Per usual, the area’s brightest innovators will be gathering together to seek the resources and learn about entrepreneurial opportunities available regionally.
Join the local startup scene and learn from those who’ve been there, done that. Hear about innovations in the IoT, big data and new technologies.
This year’s keynote speaker will be Pocket Sun, founder of SoGal. UB’s president, Dr Satish K. Tripathikick, will graciously lead off the event.
“Bright Buffalo Niagara touches a huge number of markets and often simulates additional creative ideas with potential collaborators. I look forward to this event each year,” said Paul Buckley, president at Applied Sciences, when asked about the Bright initiative.
Bright Buffalo Niagara Entrepreneur Expo
Date: Wednesday, May 2, 2018
Where: Hotel Henry | Buffalo, NY
When: 8:30 AM – 3:15 PM
Agenda:
- 8:30AM Registration, Morning Startup Mixer
- Case-study: “Connect. Innovate. Accelerate”
- Innovation Alley Expo and Working Lunch
- Keynote Address – Pocket Sun
- Live Pitches with Q&A
- Bright Awards
Register by clicking here
General Attendance Fee: $75
Exhibitor Presenter Deposit: $100 (please see Cancellation Policy for further details)
Payments accepted by credit card only.
Registration closes 4/9/18 for Exhibitors and 4/25/18 for attendees.
Anyone wishing to register after the deadlines should contact Julianna Fortain (jellis9@buffalo.edu) to register.