Big Deal: Rand & Jones’ Buying Spree in West Village

Rand & Jones Enterprises Co. loves where it is based that is buying up many of its neighbors. The full-service general construction firm and building materials supplier is headquarters at 18 Tracy Street. Founded by Joan Yang in 1985, the company has purchased a number of properties immediately surrounding its offices and renovated them as rentals, many of them within the West Village Historic Preservation District.
Many of its properties are along Tracy Street. It purchased 24 and 30 Tracy in 2011 and 62, 66 and 82 Tracy in 2013. 58 and 64 Tracy were added in 2014 and 70 and 72 Tracy were picked up in 2016.
The pace has picked up this year. One high-profile purchase was the historic property at 51 Johnson Park acquired in February for $380,000 (above). In March, the company purchased two buildings at 84 and 90 Tracy Street and a vacant lot at 267 Carolina from Janet Meiselman for $680,000 (below). It added a vacant lot at 237 Carolina Street on April 4 for $40,500.
Straying a little north of its focus-area, the company purchased a mixed-use building at S. Elmwood and W. Tupper Street on Tuesday for $510,000 (entry image). That building contains 3,800 sq.ft. of commercial space and six apartments.
The lot at 237 Carolina is adjacent to the imperiled apartment building at 69 Whitney Place (above). If Rand & Jones wants to be a hero, here’s the property to redevelop.