Big Deal: Iskalo Purchases Oak Street Property

Iskalo Development has added to its downtown footprint. The Williamsville-based developer purchased 256 Oak Street on Friday from Devin O’Brien and Eve MacDougall for $250,000. The purchase includes a one-story garage at 254 Oak Street and a two-story former manufacturing facility at 256 Oak. They contain a total of 5,249 sq.ft. of space and are located directly behind Old Editions Bookstore located at Oak and E. Huron streets. O’Brien and MacDougall had plans to convert the properties into a residence but did not follow through.

Last August, Iskalo purchased neighboring 258 and 262 Oak Street for $315,000. The 11,800 sq.ft. two-building site is occupied by Farthing Press.

Iskalo acquired and reopened Electric Tower in 2007 and built a one-story parking garage at Oak and Sycamore shortly after. It purchased 337-345 Ellicott Street in 2011, a former Verizon garage anchored by Big Ditch Brewing Company. Iskalo is seeking a retailer or restaurant tenant for the striking 4,500 sq.ft. former Oshun space at 5 E. Huron Street.

