Big Deal: 448 Elmwood Sold

A six-year old mixed-use building on Elmwood has traded hands. C&L 448 Elmwood Associates LLC purchased 448 Elmwood Avenue yesterday for $3.37 million. The buyer is registered to a Main Place Tower law office. The 20,000 sq.ft. building was developed by The Krog Corp., attorney Michael Ferdman, and architect Karl Frizlen.
The three-story building at the northwest corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bryant Street contains twelve apartments, covered parking, and ground floor commercial space anchored by Perks Café. It is across the street from the first building planned for Elmwood Crossing, Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development’s reuse of the Children’s Hospital campus.
448 Elmwood was developed on the site of a shuttered KFC restaurant that was closed in 2008 and purchased by the development team one year later for $425,000.