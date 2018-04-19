Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Big Deal: 305 Elmwood Sold

0 Comments

A rare stone house has traded hands.  Stonehouse Vision LLC purchased 305 Elmwood from aptly named 305 Elmwood LLC yesterday for $585,000.  The 4,702 sq.ft. former residence has been converted to office space.

From the listing:

Grand center entrance stone house built for Judge Wheelock in early 20th century. House is now used as a business – could be adapted back to gracious city living or offices or combination. Beautiful natural woodwork, many built in shelves, hardwood floors, 6 WBFP (NRTC), new tear off roof, FHA furnace w/central air. Finished 3rd floor.

Stonehouse Vision LLC was registered with law firm’s  Duke, Holzman, Photiadis & Gresens mailing address.

Tagged with:

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments