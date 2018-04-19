Big Deal: 305 Elmwood Sold

A rare stone house has traded hands. Stonehouse Vision LLC purchased 305 Elmwood from aptly named 305 Elmwood LLC yesterday for $585,000. The 4,702 sq.ft. former residence has been converted to office space.
From the listing:
Grand center entrance stone house built for Judge Wheelock in early 20th century. House is now used as a business – could be adapted back to gracious city living or offices or combination. Beautiful natural woodwork, many built in shelves, hardwood floors, 6 WBFP (NRTC), new tear off roof, FHA furnace w/central air. Finished 3rd floor.
Stonehouse Vision LLC was registered with law firm’s Duke, Holzman, Photiadis & Gresens mailing address.