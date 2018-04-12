Big City Lights @ D-Tour Martini Bar

D-Tour Martini Bar opened on Chippewa in December of 2017. It took me a while to get over there, but I finally managed to pop in last week, on a week day around mid-afternoon. It happened to be a well-placed sandwich board announcing that they were “now serving lunch”, which was the prompt for me to check the place out.

My first impressions were favorable. I liked the translucent bar stools, but most of the time this type of seating only looks neat, but functions poorly. Fortunately, the bar stools were oversized, thus super comfy. I liked the way that the blue LED bar lighting played off the stools. Between that and the sculptural red LED backlit piping on the brick walls, there was some serious color play unfolding all around.

Being a fan of LED lighting, I found myself settling right into the mod-atmospheric setting. After ordering a beer, I began to look around the joint (beyond the LED lighting elements). I immediately felt drawn to the only two works of art on the walls – one was in the way back, and the other was right up front. They were both illuminated, which is also why I liked them. The works were eerily 3-dimensional in appearance due to the unusual lighting, which made them pop off the walls. All of these various displays of light made me wonder what the place looked like at night, so I did a quick social media search and came across this image:

Obviously, the LED lighting components are adjustable, meaning that the aesthetic mood shifts at will.

Although I had already eaten earlier in the day, I wanted to check out the lunch menu. I figured that if everything looked OK, I would come back another day to sample some of the items. The menu was two-sided, starting with four salads, a series of small plates, ranging from a BreadHive sourdough pretzel to Buffalo meatballs. Then there was a “melt bar” featuring a melt of the day (sandwich or panini). A couple of other items of interest included the D Burger – with 5 oz. grass-fed beef patties, served as a single, a double, or a triple, with price adjusted for each size. There was also a meatball parm melt, and a house corned beef & cabbage marble rye panini. A couple of sharable items included the Irish Nachos (house corned beef, cheese, herbs), and the Irish Flatbread Pizza (mashed potatoes, bacon, Irish cheddar). Entrées of interest ranged from Bangers & Colcannon to a Bucatini Pasta Carbonara. The sole dessert was the Lucky Charms rice crispy treats with chocolate sauce.

Altogether, it was a good looking, well rounded menu, which will help to elevate Chippewa to the drinking and dining district that it is quickly becoming. As the name of the place suggests, there is a laundry list of martinis, which you can see by clicking here.

D-Tour Martini Bar | 45 W. Chippewa | Buffalo NY | (716) 854-1250 | Facebook | Patio | Delivery

Kitchen Open Monday through Saturday for dinner & late night food. Now serving lunch: Thursday through Saturday 11:30am-3:30pm​