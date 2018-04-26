BBQ & Blues Bash to Benefit Gateway Longview

Gateway Longview and Buffalo Iron Works have unveiled details for the 10th Annual BBQ & Blues Bash on Friday, June 15, 2018 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Illinois Street in the Historic Cobblestone District next to KeyBank Center. Proceeds benefit over 3,600 Western New York children and families receiving support from Gateway Longview, an agency committed to helping youth through behavioral health, community-based, special education, and residential services.

97 Rock’s Rich “Bull” Gaenzler, Pegula Sports Entertainment’s Lauren Hall, and WIVB News 4’s Marissa Perlman will emcee the event. Over 1,000 music enthusiasts from across Western New York will eat, drink, and enjoy the best talent Buffalo has to offer during the region’s premier blues event. To commemorate the event’s tenth anniversary, limited tickets will be sold for a newly added VIP area, which will feature exclusive food, drink specials, private restrooms, and more.

The outdoor concert and barbecue food-fest will feature an all-local blues lineup, including Hayden Fogle Band, Freightrain, That Gateway Band (comprised of Gateway Longview staff), and Mom Said No, who will headline the official after-party at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois Street, Buffalo). Award-winning barbecue will be served by local favorites BW’s BBQ, Big Belly BarBeQue, Jake & the Fat Man, and Babz BBQ. Western New York favorites Sweet Melody’s Gelato and Wheatberry Bake Shop will provide one-of-a-kind desserts. All event details and updates will be shared with #BBQBB.

“It’s inspiring to see the community come together year after year to support the children and families we serve,” said Carolyne DeFranco, President & CEO of Gateway Longview. “This event directly impacts so many lives in our neighborhood, bringing hope to families from all backgrounds. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate its 10th anniversary in such a big way.”

Festivities will take place rain or shine. Free parking will be available in the KeyBank Center ramp. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs for the lawn chair seating area (first come first serve seating area). The 21+ event is sponsored by Ellicott Development, The Buffalo News, Nottingham Advisors, Try-It Distributing, LVW Advisors, New Wave Energy, Employee Benefit Concepts, Walsh Duffield, BXI Consultants, Inc., and Freed Maxick. Sponsorship packages are available with all proceeds benefiting Gateway Longview and directly impacting Western New York children and families served by the agency.

Tickets are on sale now for $25 presale, $30 at the event, and $65 for VIP. Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.BBQBluesBash.com or at Buffalo Iron Works. Ticket price includes entertainment and refreshments from Labatt and Black Squirrel Distillery, and other local distributors. Food tickets are available at the event for a separate donation.